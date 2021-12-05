‘Sonu ban gayi sexy’: ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali flaunts her beach body in crop top

Famed for ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ Sonu Bhide, a.k.a. Nidhi Bhanushali, has been turning heads with her major transformation. The diva took to social media to share a sizzling photo of herself from her holiday, showing off her midriff in a purple crop top. Nidhi Bhanushali is known for her mesmerising appearance and her constant participation in travel activities.

She published a cover of her YouTube video on Instagram, where she can be seen sitting on the beach soaking up the sun. She captioned the post as, “Feelin’ the breeze by the sea, won’t you just let me be! New episode out on Gadabout pilgrims’ YT channel. Link in bio.”

Here are the photos-

As soon as she posted the pics, a netizen commented saying ‘Sonu bangyi sexy’.

Yesterday, she shared a photo with Kush Shah who is popularly known as ‘Goli’ on ‘TMKOC’.

Nidhi had previously shared pictures from Priya Ahuja's pre-wedding ceremony. Priya Ahuja and her spouse Malav Rajda reaffirmed their wedding vows on November 19, their tenth wedding anniversary. Priya, who portrays Rita reporter on the show, married Malav Rajda in 2011. Anjali Bhabhi aka Sunayana Fozdar, Kush Shah aka Goli, and Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu attended the couple's Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet events.

Meanwhile, Nidhi Bhanushali spent a long time on the longest-running show in India, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’. Palak Sidhwani took her place and is now portraying Sonu Bhide.