THIS ex-Bigg Boss contestant who found love inside house is reason for Arti Singh-Vishal Aditya Singh's closeness

Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 13 is becoming interesting with each passing day. Contestant Arti Singh separated herself from Team Siddharth Shukla and exclaimed that she would play the game alone. It was only after that wild card contestant Vishal Aditya Singh entered the show, bringing a new twist.

Upon his entry, Shehnaz pointed out to Arti that she was talking about some Vishal who Arti wants to build a connection with, and questioned whether this Vishal is the same Vishal. While Arti asked Shehnaz to keep mum, Vishal accepted that it indeed was him who Arti was referring to.

Arti cleared to her friends that a mutual friend suggested to her that Arti should at least try to be friends with Vishal since he is a good guy. This matchmaker happens to be none other than Yuvika Chaudhary. For the uninitiated, Yuvika herself is an Ex-Bigg Boss contestant. She got evicted from the show but found a lover to keep in the season's winner Prince Narula.

Talking to Bombay Times, Yuvika called herself 'Dosti-maker' rather than a matchmaker. “More than a matchmaker I would say I prefer being a Dosti-maker. Honestly, they are both my friends and I know they are both great people. Whether something else strikes is not something we know yet but I would want them to be friends at least so that both my friends are on the same side,” she said.

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 13, Arti was seen guiding Vishal that he should nominate himself for captaincy. She asked him to keep their talks among themselves, but he spilled the secret to Mahira. The same episode saw a fake wedding and honeymoon between the two. It now remains to be seen if anything between Arti and Vishal can turn into reality in the outside world.