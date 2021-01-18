'Tandav' controversy: Makers of the web series issue 'Unconditional Apology' after outrage

Director Ali Abbas Zafar, on the behalf of the cast and crew of Amazon Prime Video's 'Tandav,' has issued an apology after police complaints were filed against several people involved with the show. It was alleged that the show which debuted recently hurt the sentiments of certain communities.

The statement read, "We have been closely monitoring viewer reactions to the web series Tandav and today during a discussion, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have informed us regarding a large number of grievances and petitions received on various facets of the web series with serious concerns and apprehensions regarding its content hurting the sentiments of the people."

The note was shared by director Ali Abbas Zafar on his Twitter. He captioned the note saying, "Our sincere apologies."

The note by the team of 'Tandav' further said, "The web series Tandav is a work of fiction and any resemblance to acts and persons and events is purely coincidental. The cast and crew did not have any intention to offend the sentiments of any individual, caste, community, race, religion or religious beliefs or insult or outrage any institution, political party or person, living or dead. The cast and crew of Tandav take cognizance of the concerns expressed by the people and unconditionally apologize if it has unintentionally hurt anybody’s sentiments."

The web show starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub quickly triggered outrage over scenes that allegedly disrespect Lord Shiva.

An FIR was lodged against the makers of Tandav for promoting enmity and causing public mischief, the Lucknow Police said on Monday. The FIR was lodged against Ali, Amazon head of Indian originals Aparna Purohit, producer Himashu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki, and others, it was reported.