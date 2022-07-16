Search icon
Sushmita Sen unfollows brother Rajeev Sen after his separation with wife Charu Asopa

Sushmita Sen's sister-in-law Charu Asopa claimed that her husband Rajeev Sen is not a responsible father.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 08:42 AM IST

Credit: Rajeev Sen/Instagram

Sushmita Sen and her family is making headlines because of their personal lives these days. Recently, actress’ brother Rajeev Sen and his wife Charu Asopa were in the news after they decided to part ways. Charu claimed that his husband is not a responsible father.

Charu Asopa in her recent vlog revealed that she is divorcing her husband Rajeev Sen for the better future of their daughter Ziana. She also said that people think her decision to divorce Rajeev is wrong, but she is taking the step after a lot of thought.

"I know people have a lot of questions about me, have doubts about me. Many are thinking I am wrong but I want to say that I am taking this decision after thinking about it for a long time. Mein kisi jaldbaazi mein ya emotional hoke yeh decision nahi le rahi hun apne poore hosh o awaz mein yeh faisla le rahi hun (I am not taking the decision in a hurry or emotionally. I am taking it consciously). It is not for me, it is for Ziana," Charu shared.

She ended her vlog by saying, "I am sure you’d understand me and continue to support me. ‘Mein bas yeh kahungi ki jo afsana anjaam tak lana na ho mumkin use ek khoobsurat mod dekar chodhna achha hai’ (I just want to say that what cannot reach its destination should be left at a beautiful turn)."

After all this, as per Hindustan Times report, Sushmita has unfollowed her brother Rajeev Sen on Instagram. Interestingly, she is still following Charu on social media. It seems that actress has decided to break ties with her brother.

On the personal front, IPL founder and former chairman of the sporting league Lalit Modi confirmed on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen. His announcement took everyone by surprise when he shared romantic photos of the couple from their recent Maldives and Sardinia vacation.

 

 

