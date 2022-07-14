Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi's old Twitter conversation goes viral as IPL founder announces their relationship

Lalit Modi/Twitter

Business tycoon and IPL founder Lalit Modi made a surprising revelation on the evening of Thursday, July 14, that he is dating former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen as he shared romantic photos with the Aarya actress on his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, he wrote, "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage yet. But one that by God's grace will happen. I just announced that we are together".

Amid their dating confirmation, an old Twitter exchange from 2013 between the two lovebirds is now going viral across the internet in which Lalit Modi is talking about promises and asking Sushmita Sen to reply to his SMS. Check out the tweets here.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita Sen announced the third season of her popular web series Aarya 3 recently in which she plays the titular character of Aarya Sareen, a powerful and strong lady who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. She takes over the illegal business and drug syndicate run by her husband, portrayed by Chandrachur Singh, and his partners when the former is shot dead.



READ | Netizens share hilarious memes as Lalit Modi announces he is dating Sushmita Sen

Created by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Sikandar Kher, Ankur Bhatia, Sugandha Garg, Vikas Kumar among others in pivotal roles. The first season, which premiered in June 2020, was even nominated for the Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards, losing out to the spy thriller series Tehran from Israel.

For the unversed, Aarya is an official remake of the Dutch crime series Penoza that ran for five seasons from 2010 to 2017. The release date for Aarya 3 hasn't been announced yet.