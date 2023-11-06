Smriti Irani heaps praise on TV show Doree as makers join hands with Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative

Headlines

Meet head of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 10000 crore business, gets big from popularity of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, he is…

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Stylish Drinkware for festive season

Delhi-NCR AQI: Odd-even scheme makes comeback, schools shut in Delhi; check dates, rules

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the amazing deals on wallet, get up to 57% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the top deals on kettles

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet head of Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 10000 crore business, gets big from popularity of Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, he is…

Amazon Great Indian Festival: Stylish Drinkware for festive season

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Explore the amazing deals on wallet, get up to 57% off

7 Benefits of eating broccoli

8 Bollywood films that were accused of peddling propaganda

Benefits of cycling for women

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

'Galat Sara ke peeche...': Sara Ali Khan reacts to dating rumours with Shubman Gill on Koffee With Karan 8

Tiger 3 advance booking beats Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Selfie's final numbers in one day; still behind Jawan's pace

Meet actor who failed class 10th, lived on vada pav, cried at railway station, one ad during Cricket World Cup made...

HomeTelevision

Television

Smriti Irani heaps praise on TV show Doree as makers join hands with Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative

Actress and Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani heaps praise on Doree for addressing the issue of girl child abandonment.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Monday, Colors announced its collaboration with the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative, to address the issue of girl child abandonment through the launch of its new fiction show Doree. Television as a medium has played a huge role in holding a mirror to society and led to many women becoming agents of change. 

To bring societal change and address the gender bias against girl child, through this association Colors aims to raise awareness about the social evil of girl child abandonment. In addition to launching a primetime show on the subject, as part of this association, Colors will promote the 24-hour emergency toll-free Childline India helpline number (1098) for those seeking assistance for any abandoned girl child across the nation. Doree, airing every Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm on Colors, aims to generate popular conversation and thereby raise awareness on the issue of girl child abandonment.  

READ: 'I do deserve': Sudha Chandran reveals nobody offers her movies, says 'I have not done any film after Malamaal Weekly'

Television actress and politician Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs says, "Just as a nation’s progress is defined by how it treats its women and children, similarly entertainment’s impact is defined by how it can change mindsets. Under the guidance of our PM Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has made great strides through the 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative in changing the way a girl child is perceived. I’m glad that our country’s foremost entertainment channel Colors has joined in this initiative to create a show, Doree on the important but often overlooked issue of girl child abandonment. The channel will be raising awareness of our Childline India 1098 helpline amongst viewers and provide the much-needed popular support to this initiative." 

The social drama revolves around a six-year-old Doree fighting against a patriarchal society for her rights and features popular television actors Amar Upadhyay as Ganga Prasad, Sudha Chandran as Kailashi Devi Thakur, and child actor Mahi Bhanushali as Doree. Social drama Doree premieres tonight, November 6 at 9 p.m. and thereafter every Monday to Friday only. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi Air Pollution: GRAP 4 imposed, ban on vehicles registered outside of Delhi; AQI turns ‘severe plus’

World Cup 2023: What happens if New Zealand vs Pakistan match in Bengaluru gets washed out? All scenarios explained

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia beat England by 33 runs

Donald Trump to testify in civil fraud trial today as business empire lies at stake

Meet man who left Rs 30 lakh foreign job to start his own firm, now earns in crores; know his business success story

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE