Shweta Tiwari grooves to 'Bijlee Bijlee' with daughter Palak, fans are all heart - WATCH

Recently, Shweta Tiwari matched steps with her daughter Palak Tiwari on the 'Bijlee Bijlee' track and dropped the video on Instagram. Take a look.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2021, 07:17 AM IST

TV star Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari, recently made her onscreen debut in her first music video titled 'Bijlee Bijlee'. Crooned by Harrdy Sandhu, a peppy dance number, 'Bijlee Bijlee' has been composed by B Praak and ever since it was released on October 30, the track has been taking the internet by storm. With upbeat music and killer dance moves by Palak Tiwari, the music video has been winning netizens' hearts. 

Now, in a recent video dropped by Palak's mom Shweta Tiwari on her Instagram handle, the mother-daughter duo can be seen grooving to the tunes of the song. Extending her support to her daughter Palak in her special way, Shweta Tiwari matched steps with her daughter on the 'Bijlee Bijlee' track and dropped the video on Instagram. In the video, while Palak is looking ultra-glam in a brown corset top teamed with brown leather pants, Shweta, on the other hand, is seen donning a casual look comprising a white tee, distressed denim paired with white sneakers. 

While sharing the clip, Shweta captioned it, "Catching the beat with BIJLEE herself #bijleebijlee." Watch the video here:


As soon as Shweta dropped the video, it caught the attention of the netizens who couldn't stop praising the TV star for her dance moves. Palak too got compliments from internet users for the smashing debut. 

"uffff mum and daughter duo killing it," commented an Instagram user. "Hat’s off to this lovely jodi of mom and daughter..Shweta Tiwari is a true warrior and amazing lady to follow," a fan praised the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' participant. "Both are looking sisters," complimented yet another fan. "If only anyone could replace Palak in this song, it would be you !!!" an Instagram user said about Shweta. "Absolutely stunning," commented another user. On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. She is yet to announce her next project. As for Palak, she will be making her Bollywood debut in 'Rosie: The Saffron Chapter' which is slated for release in January 2022.

