Shoaib Ibrahim expresses love to wife Dipika Kakkar with the help of THIS Arijit Singh song

Television's much loved star couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar have often taken to social media to shares glimpses of their happy married life with their fans and followers.

From family vacation photos to romantic dinner dates, the two have set major couple goals via photogrpahs shared on their social media handles. And now, with their mushy instagram post, the couple is setting the internet on fire.

So, recently, when doting husband Shoaib wanted to express his love to wife Dipika, he took the help of singer Arijit Singh's track that had an emotional touch to it. Alongside a heart-warming picture of Dipika and himself, Shoaib wrote, "Teri muskurahatein hai taaqat meri." He followed it up with a heart emoji.

Earlier, Shoaib had shared a loving picture where the couple can be seen enjoying a romantic dinner date. While Dipika can be seen sporting a red top, the table is decorated with rose petals and heart-shaped balloons are visible in the background. Through the pictures, it seems like the duo sure got to spend some happy moments together.

The actor shared a picture of wife Dipika and himself in the frame and wrote ‘Sama hai ye pyaar kar (Love is in the air)’. Take a look.

A few days ago, Shoaib had also shared pictures from their family vacation Lonavala. The duo were accompanied by their family members including Shoaib's parents and sister Saba.

"Aafaton ke daur mein, chein ki ghadi hai tu meri zindagi hai tu (In times of crisis, you are my moment of inner peace, you are my life)," Shoaib captioned one of the photos. Take a look.



Shoaib was last seen essaying the role of Abhimanyu in television serial Ishq Mein Marjawan on Colors TV, while Dipika participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 12 and emerged as the winner in 2018.