Shivangi Joshi back on 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', new avatar revealed

Television actor Shivangi Joshi recently made headlines she confirmed the news of her exiting the longest running daily soap 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai'. With her character Naira's death, it is inevitable that Shivangi will no longer be a part of the much-loved show.

The new of her exit deeply saddened and disappointed the fans. But now, there's some good news. The actor is back on the show but in a different avatar.

Shivangi Joshi as Sirat, a boxer, is all set to enthrall the audience with her new avatar. The makers recently shared a few pictures from the show that introduce the viewers to Sirat and her family.

While Ashita Dhawan will play Shivangi's onscreen mother, Hrishikesh Pandey will be seen essaying the role of her father. The family picture has Sirat posing with her mother, father, grandmother and younger brother.

For the unversed, Shivangi Joshi essayed the role of Naira in the show. Her character was shown dead but now, with Sirat, Shivangi is making a comeback on the same show.

Earlier, talking about her exit, Shivangi had said, "It will be tough for me to move forward, leaving behind the character of Naira, but as they say, 'stories end, not the characters."

Meanwhile, Kartik will be shown falling in love with Naira's lookalike Sirat. Giving details about the same, a source was quoted telling ETimes TV, "The story will be all about Kartik again falling in love with Naira's lookalike but to create twists and turns the makers have roped in Priyamvada Kant to be cast opposite Mohsin Khan."