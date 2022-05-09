Shehnaaz Gill shares how her life has changed after Bigg Boss 13, says 'purity toh same hai but...'

Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram

After achieving success in the Punjabi entertainment industry through her appearance in multiple music videos and a few films, Shehnaaz Gill entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 in September 2019. By the time the show concluded in February 2020, she had made her place in the hearts of the audience across the nation.

Now, in a recent interview, the actress-model has shared how her life has changed after coming on Bigg Boss. While talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I think I am the same. Purity toh same hi hai but I’ve improved a lot in terms of my knowledge and how I can understand things better. Baki main tab bhi best thi, ab bhi best hoon.”

She ended up becoming the second runner-up of the thirteenth season of the Colors TV reality show which was eventually won by Sidharth Shukla rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz. Their fans have been trending the hashtag #SidNaaz even after Sidharth's unfortunate death in 2021.

Shehnaaz has been close with the host Salman since the show ended. Recently, she was invited to the Eid bash at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma, sister and brother-in-law of the Sultan actor. Salman and Shehnaaz's pictures and videos from the Eid party went viral on social media instantly.



The Honsla Rakh actress was seen hugging the Sultan actor and when she was leaving the party, she was seen requesting Khan to drop her to her car as he called her 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'. The Eid party was also attended by other celebrities such as Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone.

Also, as per rumours, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman's upcoming release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali slated to release in cinemas on December 30 later this year. Though there hasn't been any official confirmation yet, there are reports that Salman has asked Shehnaaz to pick her own fee for the film.