Shehnaaz Gill seeks blessings at Golden Temple, photo goes viral

Shehnaaz Gill, who is currently visiting her hometown Punjab, sought divine blessings at Amritsar`s famous Sri Harmandir Sahib - Golden Temple on Saturday, April 9. The 28-year-old actor shared a candid picture of herself sitting in front of the Akal Takht. She also added a blossoming flower emoticon to the caption.

The beautifully captured photo has gone viral on Instagram garnering more than a million likes and thousands of comments from her fans. "I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to being better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you," one fan commented. Another wrote, "Waheguru hamesha mehar kare", while another comment read, "So beautiful God blessed you Shehnaaz".

Previously on Friday, April 8, the 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant showed her true-blue Punjaban with her latest video on her Instagram handle that took the internet by storm. She was seen dancing to the traditional folk dance Gidda in her 'pind.' In the video, Shehnaaz charmed like a perfect Punjaban in salwar kameez as she sang the folk song 'boliyan,' and danced with a group of elderly women with perfectly-sync steps in her neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was seen in the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale in January giving an emotional and heartbreaking tribute to the late actor Sidharth Shukla, with whom she was said to be in a relationship. As she came onto the stage, she became overwhelmed and started crying remembering the 'Balika Vadhu' actor. Even the show's host Salman Khan couldn't control himself and broke down. Shehnaaz had finished as the second runner-up in the thirteenth season of the show behind Shukla and Asim Riaz, whose brother Umar Riaz participated in the last season of the controversial reality show.