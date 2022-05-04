Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz Gill 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif', she requests him 'chhod ke aao mujhe' at Eid bash

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Each year, Salman Khan hosts an Eid party for his family and friends, but this year, it was his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma who hosted the grand Eid party at their luxurious home. The Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations were attended by the bigwigs from the Bollywood industry including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tabu, and others.

However, Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan's cute video from the bash last night seemed to have hogged the entire limelight. The popular Punjabi actress Shehnaaz was seen hugging the Sultan actor in a video and in another video when she is leaving the party, she is seen requesting Khan to drop her to her car as he calls her 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif'.

The Honsla Rakh actress can be heard saying in the clip "chhod ke aao mujhe" to Salman and then, she tells the paparazzi, "You know guys, Salman Sir mujhe chhod ke aane large chain". The Bharat actor then jokingly tells her that she is going to sit in the car before leaving her to her car and hugging her again.

Salman and Shehnaaz have been close to each other since the time she participated in his reality show Bigg Boss 13 that ran from September 2019 to February 2020. She ended up becoming the second runner-up of the season which was eventually won by Sidharth Shukla who was rumoured to be dating Shehnaaz.



READ | Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra spotted together at Arpita Khan's Eid bash amid breakup rumours

After Sidharth's unfortunate death last year, Shehnaaz appeared in the Bigg Boss 15 finale in January 2022 and both of them broke down into tears remembering the Balika Vadhu actor. Now, as per rumours, Shehnaaz is set to make her Bollywood debut in Salman's upcoming release Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali slated to release in cinemas on December 30 later this year.