Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra spotted together at Arpita Khan's Eid bash amid breakup rumours

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra/File photo

The rumour mills have been abuzz with the news that Bollywood diva Kiara Advani and actor Sidharth Malhotra who are reported to have been dating for some time now, have broken up. However, it seems like the rumours are just that.

Days after media reports claimed that Sidharth and Kiara have parted ways, the rumoured couple were spotted together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid bash on Tuesday. The two posed separately for the paps but entered the venue together. A video of the same was shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle.

The video has left Sidharth and Kiara's fans relieved as they took to the comments section of the video to express how happy they were to see the two stars together. "Woww so happy to see them," wrote an Instagram user. "Yeeaaaahhhhhh finally together," wrote an ecstatic fan. "Faltu mein rumors spread kiya tha media ne. Hoping they get married soon. They look amazing together," wrote yet another fan.

READ: Journalist asks Kiara Advani 'kisko bhoolna chahengi' amid breakup rumours with Sidharth Malhotra, actress reacts

Sidharth Malhotra was seen sporting a black kurta pyjama while Kiara Advani opted for an off-white embellished bustier top teamed with off-white pants and an intricately embroidered and embellished sleeveless matching jacket.

In the video, Kiara is seen happily posing for the paps and later Sidharth is seen joining her as they both enter the venue.

Check out the video below:



On the work front, after Shershaah, actor Sidharth Malhotra is all set to wear patriotism on his sleeve once again with filmmaker Rohit Shetty's OTT debut Indian Police Force.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is busy promoting her upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on May 20.