Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone attend Arpita Khan's Eid bash

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's grand Eid party in Mumbai last night was a star-studded affair.
The B-town came together to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on the night of Tuesday, May 3 in Mumbai. Salman Khan handed over the responsibility of hosting the event to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and the couple did it in style. Celebrities such as Salman himself, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen, and others were seen gracing the event. Here are some pictures from the celebrations last night. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Salman Khan
After wishing thousands of his fans Eid Mubarak outside his home in the evening, Salman Khan attended the Eid bash in his casual avatar in a black shirt and ripped jeans.
2. Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut, who usually shies away from the Bollywood gatherings, surprised everyone with her appearance at the Eid bash and stole the show with her beautiful outfit.
3. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone looked lovely together last night. Ranveer was seen wearing multi-coloured shirt and jeans, while Deepika looked royal in an ethnic suit.
4. Jacqueline Fernandez
The Sri Lankan-born actress Jacqueline Fernandez also made her presence felt when she posed happily for the shutterbugs at the Eid bash last night.
5. Shehnaaz Gill
Punjabi actress and Bigg Boss Season 13 participant Shehnaaz Gill, who is quite close to Salman Khan, was also seen attending the party in a beautiful black suit.
6. Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh
Another couple, who looked terrific together in their ethnic outfits at the last night's Eid party, was Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh.
7. Tabu
Tabu was also seen attending the Eid party hosted by Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma. She chose a simple, elegant white suit for the night.