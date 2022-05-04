Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone attend Arpita Khan's Eid bash

The B-town came together to celebrate the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr on the night of Tuesday, May 3 in Mumbai. Salman Khan handed over the responsibility of hosting the event to his sister Arpita Khan and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and the couple did it in style. Celebrities such as Salman himself, Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Sushmita Sen, and others were seen gracing the event. Here are some pictures from the celebrations last night. (All Images: Viral Bhayani)