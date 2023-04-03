Sheezan Khan pens heartfelt poem for Tunisha Sharma, shares video montage: 'For mine and only Tunni'

Sheezan Khan-Tunisha Sharma

Television actor Sheezan Khan, popularly known for his role in the TV series Ali-Baba, who is currently out on bail in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case, recently shared a montage of photos with Tunish and penned a heartfelt note for the late actress on his social media.

On Monday, Sheezan Khan shared a video on his social media which shows a number of photos of him enjoying and spending time with his Ali Baba co-star Tunisha Sharma. The actor made the reel on the song Tere Hawale from Laal Singh Chaddha and wrote a heartfelt poem in Hindi. The actor talked about how Tunisha came from heaven and filled his life with colors but just like the wind doesn’t stop, she didn’t stay in her life for long. The actor also talked about how she used to keep so many things in her heart and never shared them with anyone and also stated in his poem that her absence made his heart heavy and eyes full of tears and that the pain of losing her will remain lifelong. The actor ended the poem by writing, ‘For mine and only Tunni." In the video, the actress looked quite happy and was seen enjoying her time with Sheezan Khan on the sets of her show as well as outside the set.

After watching the montage shared by Sheezan on her Instagram, fans asked the actor to stay strong in the comment section. One of the comments read, “you made me cry.” Another commented, “Stay blessed and stay strong.” Actor Abhishek Awasthi wrote, “Beautifully written bro and sabke naam bhi badi khoobsoorti se shabdon mai sajaye.” Another fan wrote, “Keep faith, everything will be fine, your family has fought a lot for you. Stay strong.” Another user commented, “Now we have understood, she was your love and your family’s too. Now everyone’s mouth will be shut and your love has become immortal. Such an amazing soul.”

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide on December 24, 2022, on the sets of her TV serial Ali Baba, and Sheezan Khan was arrested on the complaint of the actress’s mother. The actor was released on bail by a court in Mumbai after 2 months of custody on a surety of Rs 1,00,000. The court also asked the actor to submit his passport and not leave the country without permission.

