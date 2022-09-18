Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover poses with Sunil Grover, netizens say 'yeh sab doglapan hai'

Ashneer Grover- Sunil Grover

Shark Tank India's shark, successful entrepreneur Ashneer Grover shared a picture of him posing with Sunil Grover on social media. Former BharatPe founder and MD took this moment to his Instagram and stated that he and Sunil are among the two entertaining Grovers ever found on TV.

In the picture, Ashneer is looking casually cool in his black tee. Sunil was looking dashing in his white shirt over a red tee. Comedian's wide glasses were giving tough competition to Ashneer's spectacles. The entrepreneur shared the photo with the caption, "2 of the most entertaining ‘Grovers’ ever on TV? ! @whosunilgrover."

Here's the photo

As soon as Ashneer shared the photo, his followers dropped several comments and reacted creatively to his post. A user wrote, "Are yai to Rahul Gandhi wali hi t shirt hai 45k ki." Another user wrote, "Yeh sub doglapan hai." A netizen wrote, "Omg you guys should definitely do a comedy show with startup founders." Another netizen wrote, "When most intelligent and most entertaining person meet each other." One of the netizens wrote, "Bhai kya kar raha hai tu." One of the user wrote, "Ashneer bhai aap toh aap ho baki sab paap hai."

Earlier in August, it was reported that the shoot of Shark Tank India 2 has started. As per a Pinkvilla report, the makers have decided to start shooting for the second season of Shark Tank India will start on August 19, 2022. Preparations are underway, it will be filed at a studio in a suburban studio in Mumbai.

Before that, a video of Ashneer Grover from Shark Tank India taking part in a kirtan at the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan went viral. The businessman confessed the man in the video is his lookalike as viewers watched him clapping and dancing to the holy hymn in shock.