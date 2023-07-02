Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal reacts to allegations of 'delayed funding scam' on show, says 'ab next kya hoga'

Still of Anupam Mittal with his latest Instagram post

Shark Tank judge and CEO, and founder of Shaadi.com, Anupam Mittal, has finally broken the silence on the allegation made by a Twitter user about the irregularities and ill practices happening on the show.

On Sunday, July 2, Anupam shared a post on his Instagram, sharing a creative about a shark surrounded by barking dogs, and titled it 'Bark Tank streaming now'. Mittal compared the naysayers with barking dogs and shared his thoughts about the allegations. Sharing the creative on his Instagram, Anupam wrote, "First it was ‘Sharks do not invest their own money”, then, “Oh, the show is scripted” and later ‘Sharks only fund profitable startups” Latest is - ‘Sharks don’t actually invest’. Ab next kya hoga?"

In June a Twitter user claimed to highlight the dark side of the famous business reality show. A Twitter user named Anmol Sharma, whose bio states that he is an entrepreneur himself, alleged that Shark Tank India suffers from the 'delayed funding scam'. In a series of tweets, he mentioned how the show is benefitting the sharks and the Sony network more than the 'frustrated and broken' contestants who come on the show.

He wrote, "Shark Tank India 'Delayed Funding' Scam! Today I'm about to share the story of many frustrated and broken Shark Tank India contestants, This might shock you! These contestants had one of the most compelling pitch and were promised funding on national television but hasn't received a single paisa from Shark."

"Let's look at the Shark Tank India timeline to understand how these Sharks look to blackout from their agreement, June to July is the period when Sony is accepting registrations for Shark Tank. For example, The Shark Tank S3 registrations are live now. August to November is when the actual physical pitches take place from the filtered lot. Between Dec to Jan, the Sony team wrap up their post-production and get Shark Tank ready to air. Now if a start-up was promised funding between Aug to Nov, they should receive their funding within 2 months because the due diligence and the legal proceedings don't go longer than that", he continued.

He added how some start-ups don't even receive funding from other investors as he further tweeted, "The start-ups that don't respond too well when the show is aired, they're made to move around in circles so they can further delay the investment and eventually try to get out of the agreement. Because of this situation, they don't even get funding from other investors, because they say, "Sharks ne investment de di kya? Woh de denge to aana hamare pass (Have Sharks given you investment? Once they give, then come to us)". The founders I talked to faced all these problems (can't reveal their names at this moment)."

Apart from the above-mentioned 'sharks', the show has also featured Ghazal Alagh, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, and Amit Jain. Neither of these eight head honchos nor the channel has responded to these claims yet.