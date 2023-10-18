Headlines

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

Television

Scam 2003 Vol 2 trailer: Gagan Dev Riar's Abdul Karim Telgi returns as 'king of Mumbai', Dinesh Lal Yadav impresses fans

Part two of Scam 2003 is here and it continues the rise of Gagan Dev Riar's scamster Abdul Karim Telgi with new challenges and enemies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 07:08 PM IST

Scam 2003 Vol II trailer: After the success of Vol I, Scam 2003: The Telgi Story is set to return with its final instalment - Vol II. The trailer of Vol II was released on Wednesday, and it continues to narrate the rise of a fruit seller turned scamster, Abdul Karim Telgi. 

The series will be a continuation of the life of Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit seller born in Khanapur, Karnataka and his journey to becoming the mastermind behind one of India’s most ingenious scams, which spread across 18 states and shook the entire country. The series will also delve deeper into the Rs 30,000 crores scam that shook the nation. 

As soon as the trailer was released, several netizens reacted to the series, and called it 'perfect conclusion' to Scam 2003 series. An internet user wrote, "Eagerly waiting for the new episodes." Another internet users wrote, "worth-waiting." 

Apart from Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, J. D. Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, the series also stars Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, Dinesh Lal Yadav, amongst others in pivotal roles. The series is helmed by the national award-winning director Hansal Mehta and directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The episodes of Vol II of Scam 2003, streaming from 03rd November on Sony LIV.   

The Telgi Scam

With the help of Soni, Abdul started forging stamp papers As per media reports the legal document was always high on demand and less on supply. Thus, Telgi bought decommissioned printing machines from Nashik Security Press to print stamp papers. As reported, over the next 6-7 years, he kept buying machines to print fake stamp papers. His buyers would include common people, banks, brokerage, and insurance companies. 

