Sana Makbul opens up on battling autoimmune hepatitis: 'Lost work, woke up with puffy face, gained weight...'

"The last one and a half years has been difficult with a lot of sacrifices which have been mentally, physically, and emotionally draining", said Sana Makbul as she shared her health update on World Hepatitis Day.

Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 09:55 AM IST

On World Hepatitis Day on Friday, July 28, popular actress Sana Makbul opened up on her battle with autoimmune hepatitis for the last three years. The actress, who appeared in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021, shared that she has lost out on work and gained weight while she was dealing with her health condition.

Taking to her Instagram, Sana shared a video in which she said, "It's 28th of July and it's World Hepatitis Day. And on this day, I want to share something which is very personal. I'm an autoimmune hepatitis patient and I discovered this in 2020. The journey has been tough mentally, physically, emotionally. The best part is in 2021 when I went for Khatron Ke Khiladi, I was on medication and I battled it well. When I came back from there, I felt stronger and felt that I could do this, but as people say, when everything is going well then something (bad) happens, and for me also, the same thing happened when my career was taking off but I had to take a pause. I was working non-stop but I had to take a seat back and focus on my health. I was deteriorating not physically but internally."

Sharing how the condition affected her career, Sana further added, "The last one and a half years has been difficult with a lot of sacrifices which have been mentally, physically, and emotionally draining. A lot of sacrifices, lost work, woke up with a puffy face, swollen feet, swollen hands, and gained weight, and especially if you are an actor, you have to look a certain way. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sana Makbul (@divasana)

Sana concluded her video by sharing how her health has been improving as she stated, "I was battling with all this and came back stronger, and today, on World Hepatitis Day, I want to share with you all that I have reversed my stage. I have been an F3-F4 patient and now I've reversed it to F1-F2, which is a very good improvement. Now, I am all set to resume my work as I am healthy and as normal as you guys are. For all you guys out there who are dealing with such diseases, whether it's curable or non-curable, hang in there, don't lose hope, and keep faith, there's always a light at the end of the tunnel."

