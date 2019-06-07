Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh in Ekta Kapoor’s series based on Mars Orbiter Mission

Sakshi Tanwar and Mona Singh will share screen space in a new web series M.O.M. (Mission Over Mars) produced by Ekta Kapoor. The TV czarina will unveil its poster on her birthday today. To be streamed on her digital platform, the series is based on ISRO’s (Indian Space Research Organisation) 2014 Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and the four women behind it. It focusses on how they overcome all obstacles, both social and scientific, making India proud.

Mona, who plays Moshmi, a scientist says, “I have never played a scientist before. And to add to it, I play a Bengali lady in the series, for which I had to work on my dialect, too. It was something that was new to me. I had no past references that could be put to use. It was quite a challenge for me which was why I wanted to take this up.” Sakshi Tanwar, who plays the Mission Coordinator, Nandita Hariprasad, adds that the series is dominant with women-centric content. “This series completely reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position in their workspace,” she says.

Besides Mona and Sakshi, the cast also includes Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh. Interestingly, a film, Mission Mangal, is also being made on the subject by R Balki toplined by Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapse Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.