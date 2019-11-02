Headlines

Television

'Remember wolf in sheep's clothing story', Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah's advice to Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh

'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Singh took to their Instagram pages and shared a cryptic note about her bond with Sidharth Shukla.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 02:55 PM IST

Many are not liking the fact that Arti Singh has teamed up with Sidharth Shukla and has been fighting with most of the inmates inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She has been favouring and defending Sidharth to the fullest and has also pitted against Rashami Desai. In the recent episode, we got to see how Arti accused Rashami of spreading the news about her alleged affair with Sidharth before entering the house.

Now, Arti's brother and actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek took to his Instagram page and shared a selfie with her. He also wrote a heartfelt note about missing her. Krushna captioned the post stating, "Love u and miss u Arti today really missing u. U r playing well just want u to react more when stupid people say stupid things inside any way god bless u n we miss u here at home can't even say come back soon win n come love u artuuuuu @aartisingh"

Krushna's wife and actor-filmmaker Kashmera Shah reposted the selfie with a cryptic note about Arti's bond with Sidharth. She wrote, "Stand up for yourself and leave the people that speak with you with indignity behind. Such people are not friends. They are disguised as friends. Remember wolf in sheep's clothing story @artisingh5"

Check out both the posts below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Krushna Abhishek (@krushna30) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kashmera Shah (@kashmera1) on

Recently, when Sidharth lost his temper on Arti inside the house, Gauahar Khan took to her Twitter page and wrote, "Is it aching anyone else, as much as it’s aching me to see how a man is speaking sooooooo condescendingly with Aarti, n she’s actually taking it !!! Uff the tone of how he treats her is so dirty!  Disrespectful!  Why is she taking it? #bb13"

