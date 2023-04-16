Rashami Desai gets mercilessly trolled for ignoring Shehnaaz Gill, netizens call former actress 'jalkukdi'

Shehnaaz Gill-Rashami Desai

Shehnaaz Gill attended Baba Siddique's celebrated iftar party and she got a warm welcome from the host. The actress donned a traditional outfit and greeted the hosts with the utmost respect. However, as soon as Gill made her entry into the party, actress Rashami Desai, who standing near Baba Siddique went ahead and started talking over the phone.

Viral Bhayani's paparazzo captured Rashami Desai's reaction after seeing Shehnaaz Gill, and he uploaded the video with the question, "Did Rashami Desai avoid Shehnaaz Gill?" However, Viral removed the video soon. In the now-deleted video, Bhayani captioned the post, "Kyaa rashmi ne kia shehnaaz ko ignore?"

As soon as the video got uploaded, several netizens and Shehnaaz fans shared their opinion. Internet users are sure that Rashami ignored former Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. Rashami and Shehnaaz were in the same season, and users are brutally trolling Desai for being jealous of Gill. A user wrote, "Iski to jliii hogi bhag gayi udher (She's is jealous from her)." Another user wrote, "Jalkukdi jalegi hi..Pure soul se evil soul jalte hi hain (evil souls are jealous of pure souls)." A netizen wrote, "rashmi jealous of our queen #shehnaazgill." One of the netizens wrote, "Rashmi ignored Shehnaaz, definitely yes. Most of ex-contestants of BB 13 are full jealous of Sana, it's clearly visible. They are so coward and bad that those people can't face Sana because of her popularity. God Bless you always dear Sana."

Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The upcoming film stars an ensemble cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Bapu and others. Farhad Samji-directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on Eid, April 21.