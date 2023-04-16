Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Rashami Desai gets mercilessly trolled for ignoring Shehnaaz Gill, netizens call former actress 'jalkukdi'

Netizens are sure that Rashami Desai is jealous of Shehnaaz Gil. Check out Deasi's reaction after seeing Shehnaaz Gill at Baba Siddique's iftar party.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 10:19 PM IST

Rashami Desai gets mercilessly trolled for ignoring Shehnaaz Gill, netizens call former actress 'jalkukdi'
Shehnaaz Gill-Rashami Desai

Shehnaaz Gill attended Baba Siddique's celebrated iftar party and she got a warm welcome from the host. The actress donned a traditional outfit and greeted the hosts with the utmost respect. However, as soon as Gill made her entry into the party, actress Rashami Desai, who standing near Baba Siddique went ahead and started talking over the phone. 

Viral Bhayani's paparazzo captured Rashami Desai's reaction after seeing Shehnaaz Gill, and he uploaded the video with the question, "Did Rashami Desai avoid Shehnaaz Gill?" However, Viral removed the video soon. In the now-deleted video, Bhayani captioned the post, "Kyaa rashmi ne kia shehnaaz ko ignore?" 

Here's the post

Here's the video

As soon as the video got uploaded, several netizens and Shehnaaz fans shared their opinion. Internet users are sure that Rashami ignored former Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant, Shehnaaz Gill. Rashami and Shehnaaz were in the same season, and users are brutally trolling Desai for being jealous of Gill. A user wrote, "Iski to jliii hogi bhag gayi udher (She's is jealous from her)." Another user wrote, "Jalkukdi jalegi hi..Pure soul se evil soul jalte hi hain (evil souls are jealous of pure souls)." A netizen wrote, "rashmi jealous of our queen #shehnaazgill." One of the netizens wrote, "Rashmi ignored Shehnaaz, definitely yes. Most of ex-contestants of BB 13 are full jealous of Sana, it's clearly visible. They are so coward and bad that those people can't face Sana because of her popularity. God Bless you always dear Sana." 

Shehnaaz Gill is making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The upcoming film stars an ensemble cast including Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubatti, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Bapu and others. Farhad Samji-directed Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release in cinemas on Eid, April 21. 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Kala Chashma to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Bollywood songs that celebrated black colour
Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Actress celebrates her 45th birthday with media, see pics
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
Inside photos of Kapil Sharma's luxurious home in Mumbai and Punjab: Swimming pool, garden balcony, gazebo
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.