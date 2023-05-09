Rakhi Sawant's brother Rakesh Sawant arrested by Mumbai police for this reason

Rakhi Sawant with Rakesh Sawant/Instagram

Rakhi Sawant has been involved in multiple controversies since the year began. First, she confirmed her wedding with Adil Durrani by revealing their marriage pictures, even though he denied the same. Later, when he accepted that they have tied the knot, Rakhi filed a case of domestic abuse, theft, and cheating against Adil leading to his arrest.

And now, after Rakhi's ex-husband Adil, even her brother Rakesh Sawant has been arrested in a cheque-bouncing case. Rakesh, who is a director, producer, and writer, was arrested by the Oshiwara police on May 7 and was presented before the court on Monday, May 8, as per a report in the Marathi-language daily newspaper Sakal. The report also added that Rakesh has been sent to judicial custody till May 22.

The complaint against Rakesh was filed by a businessman in 2020 and Rakhi's brother was even arrested three years back, before being released on bail. The court granted bail to him in the cheque-bouncing case provided he returned the money to the businessman, which he failed to do so.

Meanwhile, earlier in February when Adil was arrested by the police, Rakesh revealed that he hit Rakhi the same day their mother Jaya Bheda passed away. While talking to the paparazzi, Rakesh said, "Adil beat Rakhi up very badly the day our mother died. All of us were very angry including our uncles and aunts. We requested Rakhi to go to Cooper Hospital. We took her there and all her medical tests were done. The number of scars on her body, you will start crying on seeing the black marks. He behaved like an animal."



