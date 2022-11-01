Rajeev Sen was cheating on me during pregnancy, says Charu Asopa

File Photo

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently confirmed that they are parting ways after giving one more chance to save their marriage for their daughter Ziana. Now in a new interview, Charu Asopa revealed Rajeev was cheating on her when she was pregnant.

For the unversed, the couple got married to each other in the year 2019. However, they have announced their separation from each other after giving their marriage a second chance. While speaking to Pinkvilla, Charu revealed the reason why she is parting ways. She said that Rajeev started cheating on her when she was pregnant.

The actress said, “ After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM. When I questioned him why he takes so many hours, he often said- 'When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.' I trusted this as well. At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that's when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me.”

She talked about Rajeev raising his hand on her and said, “I shared this news with everyone, and the entire family knew about it. Whenever this would happen, I would think that I won't live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start.”