Paras Chhabra on possibility of marrying 'good friend' Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have always maintained that they are "good friends", however, now Paras has said that he is open to the idea of his and Mahira's wedding is that is how things pan out for them in the future. Paras also said that his mother Ruby Chhabra is extremely fond of Mahira.

Paras' comments come after a fan-made wedding card went viralon the internet. In an interview, Paras opened up about the same, "I really liked the wedding card and I really appreciate my fans’ gesture. They love to see Mahira and me together and that’s why they made it. It feels great to see their love for Pahira. And in future, if things go that way, why not? Mahira was also happy and she told me, ‘Yaar, card toh bada sundar hai' (The card is very beautiful)."

For the uninformed, Paras and Mahira grew close during their stint on Bigg Boss 13 and even though Paras’ mother Ruby, when she came in the Bigg Boss house, said that she was not very happy about his intimacy with Mahira has now opened up to the possibility. About this, Paras said, "My mom loves Mahira and she even talks to her nowadays. They have met before the lockdown also and she is really fond of her. Things were communicated to her in a wrong way and that’s why she reacted a little differently when she met Mahira in the Bigg Boss 13 house, but now things are fine."