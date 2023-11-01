Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

Temptation Island India will reunite three popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants, and their leaked photos went viral on the internet.

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the popular American love-reality show Temptation Island. The Lebanese model will be seen as a single contestant who will 'tempt' female contestants. The first image of Jad was leaked online, and it went viral instantly.

First look of the popular #BBOTT contestant, the handsome #JadHadid, from the sets of #TemptationIslandIndia



— #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 1, 2023

The #Brochara we were all waiting to see! #JadHadid and #AbhishekMalhan from the sets of #TemptationIslandIndia



— #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 1, 2023

The two other Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants that will be seen in Temptation Island India

Well, not only Jad but Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and first runner-up Abhishek Malhan will also be seen in Temptation Island India. The leaked photo from the sets captured a candid moment of Jad with Abhishek Malhan surfaced online.

As soon as the photos surfaced, several netizens reacted to the reunion. An internet user wrote, "Happy Elvish bhai n fukra bro together. We Elvish army want their friendship. Abhi sabhi andh namaji ki jalegi." Another internet user wrote, "Yeh lo bhai jo ro rahe they negative PR unko dekho."

In the Temptation Island India, Mouni Roy will be the Queen of the Hearts. Recently, the actress spoke about her association with the show. When asked what 'tempts' her to join the Temptation Island, Mouni added, "Whenever my friends had arguments among themselves, or with their partners, they always called me up. And I usually give an unbiased, fair point of view, and opinion on it. This is something that I would be able to do. So, that's why I signed this show."

In the show, Mouni is part Love Guru, part peacemaker, and part taskmaster. Speaking about love and relationships, Mouni declares herself as a 'hardcore romantic' person. "I am a hardcore, die-hard romantic person, who still believes in love letters, long conversations on the telephone, and thank God for video calls. I need it all."

Produced by Banijay Asia, Temptation Island will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test. The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure. Temptation Island India will start streaming from November 3 on JioCinema.