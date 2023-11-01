Headlines

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

SA vs NZ: South Africa defeat New Zealand by 190 runs in World Cup 2023 match

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

Delhi NCR news: Taking flight from Noida Airport will be cheaper than IGI Airport; here's how

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

INDIA bloc to decide PM face after Lok Sabha 2024 polls: Mallikarjun Kharge

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

8 Tips to avoid academic stress

10 health benefits of eating soyabean

10 health benefits of Haldi (raw turmeric)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

IND vs SL: India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview, Probable Playing 11, Head-To-Head And Prediction | WC23

India's Own Version Of Israel's Iron Dome Defence System? How Will It Help?

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to follow Jawan ‘prevue’ model? First glimpse won't be called teaser but...

Farrey trailer: Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri cheats to earn quick money in gripping, dark high school drama

HomeTelevision

Television

Not only Jad Hadid but two other popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants will also be seen in Temptation Island India

Temptation Island India will reunite three popular Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants, and their leaked photos went viral on the internet.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Bigg Boss OTT 2, Jad Hadid will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the popular American love-reality show Temptation Island. The Lebanese model will be seen as a single contestant who will 'tempt' female contestants. The first image of Jad was leaked online, and it went viral instantly. 

Here's the image 

The two other Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants that will be seen in Temptation Island India

Well, not only Jad but Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav and first runner-up Abhishek Malhan will also be seen in Temptation Island India. The leaked photo from the sets captured a candid moment of Jad with Abhishek Malhan surfaced online.  

Here are the photos

As soon as the photos surfaced, several netizens reacted to the reunion. An internet user wrote, "Happy Elvish bhai n fukra bro together. We Elvish army want their friendship. Abhi sabhi  andh namaji ki jalegi." Another internet user wrote, "Yeh lo bhai jo ro rahe they negative PR unko dekho."

In the Temptation Island India, Mouni Roy will be the Queen of the Hearts. Recently, the actress spoke about her association with the show. When asked what 'tempts' her to join the Temptation Island, Mouni added, "Whenever my friends had arguments among themselves, or with their partners, they always called me up. And I usually give an unbiased, fair point of view, and opinion on it. This is something that I would be able to do. So, that's why I signed this show." 

In the show, Mouni is part Love Guru, part peacemaker, and part taskmaster. Speaking about love and relationships, Mouni declares herself as a 'hardcore romantic' person. "I am a hardcore, die-hard romantic person, who still believes in love letters, long conversations on the telephone, and thank God for video calls. I need it all." 

Produced by Banijay Asia, Temptation Island will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test. The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure. Temptation Island India will start streaming from November 3 on JioCinema.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Oral Health: 5 Common dental myths you should not believe

DNA Explainer: Here's why air pollution causes long-term coughing

Stubble burning incidents drop by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana this year: Centre

Sachin Manchanda Foundation Steps Up Environmental Conservation Efforts with Multiple Initiatives

Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 tips for staying hydrated throughout the day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE