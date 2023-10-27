Mouni Roy talks about Temptation Island India, discusses why love has become uncertain: 'There is no patience...'

Mouni Roy declared herself as a 'die-hard, hardcore romantic' who still believes in love letters and long conversations over the telephone.

Actress Mouni Roy has ruled the telly world with her performance as a shape-shifting serpent in the series Naagin, and now she has become the Queen of Hearts in the Temptation Island. Mouni will soon be seen leading the Indian adaptation of America's popular love-based reality show, Temptation Island. To share a few insights about the show, and her belief in love and relationship, Mouni joins DNA for an exclusive chat.

When asked what 'tempts' her to join the Temptation Island, Mouni quickly says, "Whenever my friends had arguments among themselves, or with their partners, they always called me up. And I usually give an unbiased, fair point of view, and opinion on it. This is something that I would be able to do. So, that's why I signed this show."

In the show, Mouni is part Love Guru, part peacemaker, and part taskmaster. Speaking about love and relationships, Mouni declares herself as a 'hardcore romantic' person. "I am a hardcore, die-hard romantic person, who still believes in love letters, long conversations on the telephone, and thank God for video calls. I need it all."

In today's day and age, what made love so uncertain? When it comes to relationships, where does Gen Z lack? Mouni gives an elaborate answer, "Today, we have so many options, there are too many questions in a relationship, there is no patience, (we're) not giving each other a chance (to improve)." Mouni further says, "I would like to add that, respect, honesty and space, these three qualities are essential for a healthy relationship. At last Mouni shares another crucial quality for a healthy relationship, "Lack of humour, people don't laugh with each other as much as they should, so that's another reason."

Produced by Banijay Asia, Temptation Island will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test. The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure. Temptation Island India will start streaming from November 3 on JioCinema.