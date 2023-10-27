Mouni Roy talks about Temptation Island India, discusses why love has become uncertain: 'There is no patience...'

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeTelevision

Television

Mouni Roy talks about Temptation Island India, discusses why love has become uncertain: 'There is no patience...'

Mouni Roy declared herself as a 'die-hard, hardcore romantic' who still believes in love letters and long conversations over the telephone.

article-main
Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actress Mouni Roy has ruled the telly world with her performance as a shape-shifting serpent in the series Naagin, and now she has become the Queen of Hearts in the Temptation Island. Mouni will soon be seen leading the Indian adaptation of America's popular love-based reality show, Temptation Island. To share a few insights about the show, and her belief in love and relationship, Mouni joins DNA for an exclusive chat.

When asked what 'tempts' her to join the Temptation Island, Mouni quickly says, "Whenever my friends had arguments among themselves, or with their partners, they always called me up. And I usually give an unbiased, fair point of view, and opinion on it. This is something that I would be able to do. So, that's why I signed this show." 

In the show, Mouni is part Love Guru, part peacemaker, and part taskmaster. Speaking about love and relationships, Mouni declares herself as a 'hardcore romantic' person. "I am a hardcore, die-hard romantic person, who still believes in love letters, long conversations on the telephone, and thank God for video calls. I need it all." 

In today's day and age, what made love so uncertain? When it comes to relationships, where does Gen Z lack? Mouni gives an elaborate answer, "Today, we have so many options, there are too many questions in a relationship, there is no patience, (we're) not giving each other a chance (to improve)." Mouni further says, "I would like to add that, respect, honesty and space, these three qualities are essential for a healthy relationship. At last Mouni shares another crucial quality for a healthy relationship, "Lack of humour, people don't laugh with each other as much as they should, so that's another reason." 

Produced by Banijay Asia, Temptation Island will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test. The couples will be tempted to sever old ties and explore new romances as they wilfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with irresistible allure. Temptation Island India will start streaming from November 3 on JioCinema.   

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

Man takes chained tiger for walk on busy road, viral video divides internet

Madhya Pradesh: Cop gives CPR to revive snake:, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

Amazon Great Indian Sale:Here’s the best deals on gas stoves, get up to 83% off

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE