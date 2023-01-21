'Nautanki': Netizens react after Rakhi Sawant says 'itna dard kabhi kisi ko naa mile' in viral video

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Television queen Rakhi Sawant never fails to make headlines, she was recently in news for her wedding with Adil Durrani. The actress’ mother is also hospitalised as she is suffering from a brain tumor.

In the new viral video, Rakhi can be seen getting emotional outside the hospital. In the clip shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Rakhi stated, “dil toota hua hai mera, itna kisi ke saath naa ho. Itna dard kisi ko naa mile. (My heart is broken, nobody should suffer this pain ever).

Netizens reacted to the video and trolled her for ‘overacting.’ One of the social media users wrote, “Jo maa ki bimari ka hi drama kare vo Fatima hi ho sakti hai.” The second one said, “Nautanki.. koi tears nahi, Bas ankh band .. aise kaun rota hai.” The second one said, “Itna makeup karke hospital me jati hain. Yaha humare pitaji hospital the yaha nahane dhone taka ka pata nahi tha. Nautanki saali.” The third one said, “Aur kitna girogi Rakhi. Bhagvan aur Jesus nahin dari, at least Allah se daro.”

The fourth one said, “Itna kisi k sath hoga b to tmhari tarah makeup krke media k samne nautanki krne ka time ni hoga uske pass wo actual m pareshan hoga mtlb Hadd h quintal bhar makeup krke bol rhi h heart broken bhakkkkkkkk.” The fifth one said, “Rakhi sawant se achi acting bollywood me koi kar nahi sakta.” The sixth one said, “Media itna pagal kyon hai jiske piche pada rahata hai batate rahte hain pagal vah nahin dikhana chahie.” The seventh one said, “You’ve broken.. still you put makeup on your face.”

For the unversed, while speaking to Etimes, Rakhi Sawant said, “I got married to Adil in July last year after three months of knowing him. We had a nikah ceremony and a court marriage. Since he stopped me from disclosing it, I remained tightlipped for the past seven months. He felt that it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister if people got to know about our marriage. According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai.”

