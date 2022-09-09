Naagin fame Krishna Mukherjee engaged to boyfriend Chirag Batliwalla, Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin attend ceremony

Aly Goni/Instagram

Krishna Mukherjee of Naagin has announced her engagement to fiancé Chirag Batliwalla. The couple recently shared their first photos online after having a private ceremony in Manali in front of their closest friends and family. The couple were matched in white for their ceremony. A few of Krishna's TV industry coworkers also attended the event and posted photos.

Aly Goni's photo shows Krishna and her fiance, who is in the merchant navy, heading down an aisle. The groom chose to wear his all-white uniform, while Krishna opted for a white strapless gown with an overskirt around her waist. He can be seen guiding Krishna and holding her hand as they enter the scene in the video. The two also exchanged warm hugs.



Krishna will tie the knot next year and talking about the same she told ETimes, “We met through mutual friends in December last year and clicked instantly. He is not a part of this industry; he is in the Merchant Navy. I met him for the first time when he was in his uniform and was immediately attracted to him. He isn’t used to my profession, so I am not sharing his name because he is a private person.”

“I have never found a person who has loved me so much, he cares for me and does little things that I really adore. He makes me feel very special with his small gestures and I just knew in my heart that he was the one for me. It was the same for him, too, which is why we decided to take things ahead and get engaged. I am very happy and excited. But we don’t plan to get married this year, we will tie the knot in 2023,”