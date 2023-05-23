Mouni Roy turns heads in blue feather dress and a feather hat at Cannes, Disha Patani calls her 'love'

Credit: Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy, on Tuesday, burned the internet when she dropped her sexy photos in a blue leather outfit with a featured hat on it from Cannes. The actress looks absolutely mesmerising in the dress that she wore in Paris.

She dropped a series of photos and wrote, “Casual in Cannes in my feather dress & a feather hat.” Disha Patani reacted to the photo and wrote, “love,” while Aashka Goradia Goble dropped hearts under the post.

Watch video:

Earlier, Mouni Roy took to her Instagram and shared pictures of her first look at Cannes 2023 as she made her debut in collaboration with Lenskart. The actress was seen wearing a yellow gown and sunglasses.

While talking about making her Cannes debut, Mouni Roy said, “I am exhilarated to announce my debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. Representing Lenskart at Cannes and being a part of this iconic celebration of creativity is my greatest honor. I am grateful for this incredible opportunity and cannot wait to showcase my unique style and passion for cinema on this global platform.”

This year, Sara Ali Khan, Manushi Chhillar, Anushka Sharma, Dolly Singh, and many other Indian celebs are making their debut at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. Aishwarya Rai, Urvashi Rautela, Vijay Varma, and Guneet Monga also graced the red carpet at Cannes 2023.

Mouni Roy made her television debut with Ekta Kapoor’s series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu in 2006. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar’s Gold in 2018. The actress recently featured in the movie Brahmastra which was a box office hit and her performance in the movie was also appreciated widely.

Read Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in sexy orange bikini, thigh-high slit dress during vacation, watch viral video