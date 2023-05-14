Search icon
Viral video: Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in sexy bikini during Italy vacation, watch

In the viral video, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy can be seen flaunting her curves wearing an orange bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 10:26 AM IST

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy surely knows how to send the temperature soaring and Mouni Roy has done it once again by sharing a hot and sexy video of herself on Instagram wearing a bikini. Mouni Roy is highly active on social media and she keeps on sharing her hot photo shoots and videos on Instagram quite regularly. The Gold actress is currently vacationing in Italy and she has shared a hot video from her Italy vacation.

In the viral video, Mouni Roy is flaunting her curves in an orange bikini. Mouni Roy has paired the hot bikini with a thigh-high slit skirt, which is only adding to the oomph factor. Mouni Roy has posted some photos too from her Italy vacay. The photos and videos are shot at Italy’s Amalfi Coast. Mouni Roy captioned the video: “In a day dream."

Few days ago, Mouni Roy shared a series of photos in a red printed bikini. Mouni Roy started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor’s superhit TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Mouni Roy became a household name after acting in TV show Naagin. She made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Akshay Kumar in Gold.

Mouni Roy was last seen on the big screen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

