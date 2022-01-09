Mouni Roy burns the internet in sexy backless dress, jaw-dropping video goes VIRAL

One of the hottest TV actresses, Mouni Roy, consistently dazzles her fans with stunning photos. From traditional Indian outfits to short dresses, she looks lovely in everything she wears. Mouni's Instagram is brimming with stunning photos of herself that have left internet users drooling.

Mouni took to Instagram to upload a video in which she can be seen wearing a backless shimmery dress.

Take a look at the viral video-

Earlier, she posted pictures in which she was seen wearing a white outfit. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “I wonder what it is. That makes me wonder. I wonder what it is. That makes me dream. I wonder when my dreams at times come true, At times torn asunder, I wonder why it is. I still believe…”

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that Mouni Roy would marry her boyfriend businessman Suraj Nambiar in January 2022, according to News18. As per the article, Mouni's cousin Vidyut Roysarkar broke the news to a newspaper in her village of Cooch, Bihar. The couple is expected to marry in either Dubai or Italy.

She made her Hindi cinema debut in Reema Kagti's sports drama 'Gold' (2018), which was a critical and commercial success and got her a nomination for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. In 2019, she made her singing debut with the version of 'Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein.'

On the work front, Mouni will be next seen in 'Brahmastra' directed by Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play the lead roles in the film.