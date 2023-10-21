Headlines

Most annoying in Bigg Boss 17 this week: Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi's nonstop victim card

Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi playing the victim card nonstop after nominations was the most annoying thing in Bigg Boss 17 this week.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Oct 21, 2023, 04:05 PM IST

The first week of Bigg Boss 17 was full of drama and emotions but some contestants also made it a little annoying with their unnecessary fights. One such contestant who was indulged in most annoying fights was Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi. 

While Khanzaadi was not indulging in fights or conversations before the nominations task. Later, It was just her in the next three episode fighting with almost all the housemates for unnecessary reasons. It felt like she was trying to play a victim card and becoming the centre of attraction. 

She looked like a small brat who gets offended when someone say no to them in the very first fight which started when Firoza and Abhishek were forming a bond, talking with each other in the garden and Isha Malviya thought that they are talking about her. To which, she reacted and said, “Even when people are murmuring we understand everything.” Abhishek understood Isha’s taunt and explained to her that they are not talking about her. However, Khanzaadi later asked Isha what she exactly said, to which Isha denied to reply. This escalated the argument and Khanzaadi called Isha “the most ugliest.” This remark of hers was heavily criticised by the housemates who asked her to take her words back and Abhishek also supported Isha and called her “the prettiest.”

Well, she didn’t stop here, she later also had a fight in the kitchen which was 80% her mistake, with Rinku Dhawan and Jigna Vohra when she couldn’t make Poha, neither did she ask for help. While they were fighting, Anurag Dhobal asked Khanzaadi to leave the kitchen and maintain calm while cooking food. However, between this, Rinku Dhawan called her ‘negative energy’ which made Khanzaadi furious and she was seen shouting at the top of her voice that she wants to eat her Assamese dish and asked Rinku and Jigna to make it that very moment. 

The last and the most annoying fight was when Khanzaadi woke Abhishek Kumar up from his sleep to ask her reason behind nominating her. To which Abhishek replied calmly, however, she kept on bringing up other fights which made Abhishek boil in anger and after that he started shouting. Later, when everyone came to their room, Khanzaadi very conveniently accused Abhishek of trying to physically assault her (for which she had zero proof) and also called him ‘mentally ill’. 

Later when Ankita tried to defend Abhishek, she even fought with her too and went on her profession instigating her to say bad things to her. She kept on trying to show that she is alone in the show (while the content creators were backing her up) and that Ankita has a group to target her. 

Not only this, Khanzaadi also fought with her own friend Soniya Bansal after she told Ankita she doesn’t know how to make food and should not be given the kitchen duty. However, they both reconciled later which was also noticed by Bigg Boss and Ankita decoded their game that they both need attention and informed the housemates to not support any drama coming from that, which I believe was the best move. 

Khanzaadi looked like the villain of the house who is just offended for getting nominated in the house and decided to destroy the house, make everything about herself to satisfy her ego. Salman Khan should take Khanzaadi’s case, as she was rude to almost everyone. She even made some serious accusations against Abhishek Kumar, demeaning him and calling him ‘mentally ill’.

Read Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi claims Abhishek Kumar tried to physically assault her, Ankita defends him

