Bigg Boss 17: Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi claims Abhishek Kumar tried to physically assault her, Ankita defends him

Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi calls Abhishek Kumar 'mentally ill', accuses him of trying to physically assault her while she was asleep.

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15 and the first week of the season was full of drama and fights. A number of contestants grabbed attention with their personalities. Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi was seen fighting most of the week. She not only picked a fight with Abhishek Kumar but also accused him of physically assaulting her.

In the recent episode, Khanzaadi was seen waking Abhishek Kumar up from his sleep and asking her the reason behind nominating her. The argument quickly escalated to Abhishek and Khanzaadi accusing each other of their wrongdoings in the house and when everyone entered their room, angry Firoza was seen calling Abhishek ‘mentally ill’ as he was shouting on her and further accused him of trying to physically assault her while she was asleep.

After Khanzaadi accused Abhishek, Ankita Lokhande felt that she was lying and took a stand for Abhishek asking her to talk respectfully. However, this only escalated the argument as Khanzaadi asked Ankita to not to interfere. While Soniya took Firoza out of the bedroom, Ankita followed her and this led to an argument between the two where Firoza provoked her saying ‘I can’t do TV serials.” This made Ankita furious and she bolted on her saying ‘you are being seen because of us on TV.” The fight between Khanzaadi and Ankita led to some more fights in the house between Vicky Jain, Arun Mahashettey, Anurag Dhobhal and Neil Bhatt.

Nominated Contestants

3 contestants have been nominated in the first week of Bigg Boss 17-Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Navid Sole. As it is the first week, it is possible that Salman Khan will announce no eviction. However, it is not confirmed yet.

About Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is back to host the new season of Bigg Boss and claimed that the season will not be same for everyone. The house is divided into three rooms Dil, Dimaag and Dum and Bigg Boss has also introduced some new rules.