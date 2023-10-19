Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

Headlines

BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Revamp Your Living Space With Spectacular Deals On Furniture

Meet Pune's richest man with net worth of Rs 1,66,500 crore, owns one of the biggest firms in India, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Joint pain: 5 causes of arthritis

Lion vs Tiger: Who is more powerful? 

11 Pakistani singers who sang Bollywood songs 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan are seen in an intense fight in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bigg Boss 17, the latest season of the controversial reality show began with a big bang on Sunday, October 15 with a grand premiere in which Salman Khan introduced the seventeen contestants. 

The latest promo for Bigg Boss 17 shows stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui shouting at the rapper Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. Their intense fight has shaked everyone else in the house. The video, shared by Colors on its social media handles, is now going viral on the internet.

The clip begins with Firoza expressing her displeasure over the fact that Munawar called her negative. When the comedian comes to her to discuss the issue, she seemed to be throwing attitude which angers Munawar and shouts at her to go somewhere else. His fans ar defending him in the comments section, while some are also saying that it's all for the camera.

Munawar comes into Bigg Boss 17 after winning the first season of Lock Upp last year. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show had a similar theme as Bigg Boss with nineteen contestants including Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, and others, locked inside a jail. 

On the other hand, Khanzaadi was last seen in the second season of the rap-based reality MTV Hustle in 2022. She and three other contestants were eliminated within the first four episodes. Khanzaadi was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jad Hadid, the Lebanese model who was one of the most famous contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this year.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Apart from Munawar and Khanzaadi, the other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, ex couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashetty, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Soniya Bansal, UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal, and Sunny Arya.

READ | Highest-paid television actress reveals she faced casting couch in film industry: 'You're considered a failure...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Same-sex marriage verdict: What’s in favour of and against LGBTQIA+ community? Explained

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

Meet man who owns palatial villas where Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma married, per night cost is…

'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast

Wordle 852 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 19

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE