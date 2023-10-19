Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

Munawar Faruqui and Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan are seen in an intense fight in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17, the latest season of the controversial reality show began with a big bang on Sunday, October 15 with a grand premiere in which Salman Khan introduced the seventeen contestants.

The latest promo for Bigg Boss 17 shows stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui shouting at the rapper Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan. Their intense fight has shaked everyone else in the house. The video, shared by Colors on its social media handles, is now going viral on the internet.

The clip begins with Firoza expressing her displeasure over the fact that Munawar called her negative. When the comedian comes to her to discuss the issue, she seemed to be throwing attitude which angers Munawar and shouts at her to go somewhere else. His fans ar defending him in the comments section, while some are also saying that it's all for the camera.

Munawar comes into Bigg Boss 17 after winning the first season of Lock Upp last year. The Kangana Ranaut-hosted show had a similar theme as Bigg Boss with nineteen contestants including Payal Rohatgi, Saisha Shinde, Shivam Sharma, Sara Khan, Poonam Pandey, Nisha Rawal, and others, locked inside a jail.

On the other hand, Khanzaadi was last seen in the second season of the rap-based reality MTV Hustle in 2022. She and three other contestants were eliminated within the first four episodes. Khanzaadi was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jad Hadid, the Lebanese model who was one of the most famous contestants in Bigg Boss OTT 2 earlier this year.

Apart from Munawar and Khanzaadi, the other contestants who are locked inside Bigg Boss 17 are Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, ex couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, Jigna Vora, Mannara Chopra, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mahashetty, Sana Raees Khan, Navid Sole, Soniya Bansal, UK07 Rider aka Anurag Dobhal, and Sunny Arya.



