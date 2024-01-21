'Jo respect...': Mohsin Khan explains why he's scared about making debut in OTT, refuses to say 'anything bad about TV'

Mohsin Khan reacted to his OTT debut with Jab Mila Tu and explained why TV will also hold a special place in his heart.

Actor Mohsin Khan, who is popularly known as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik Goneka will soon be seen making his OTT debut with the musical romantic drama Jab Mila Tu. Recently, Mohsin, along with his co-stars Eisha Singh, Alisha Chopra and Pratik Sehajpal spoke to DNA exclusively.

In the conversation, Mohsin shared his feelings about making his OTT debut and admitted he's scared. "I'm feeling all sorts of emotions. I'm excited, but at the same time, I am anxious, nervous, and scared. I'm glad that I have finally made my debut in OTT, but I think I haven't synced in this fact yet, and it will only happen once the show is out."

Even though Mohsin has made his digital debut, he has irreplaceable respect for television. "I won't say anything bad about TV. Television is the reason why we're here. It's a beautiful medium, that goes to every household. Main chote se chote gaon mein jaata hu. Waha tak woh shows pahunchte hai. Woh pyaar untak pochta hai. Unse jo pyaar aur respect milti hai that's on another level." Emphasizing the benefits of OTT, Mohsin continued, "Of course, OTT has perks like there is less censorship and more freedom. But here's the thing, there are these many stories and these many characters, and there are particular ways you can portray certain characters, aur woh har jagah same hoga. Chahe aap theatre kar lo, TV kar lo, ya film kar lo."

Eisha Singh agreed with Mohsin, but admitted that OTT has given a chance to several talents who were not getting due in TV and films, "Jab OTT aaya toh aur logo ko, ache actors, especially theatre artistes, unko pehchaan mili hai. We have many talented people who were not fit in TV or films, I don't know why and don't wish to comment. But OTT is a different world. Yaha aap apne pankh thoda aur phaila sakte ho." Jab Mila Tu will stream from January 22 on JioCinema.