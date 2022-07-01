Mirzapur 3: Shweta Tripathi shares crucial update about Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Rasika Duggal's series

Mirzapur 3

It's been four years since the series Mirzapur made its debut on OTT, and left an unforgettable mark on the audience. The second season of the show, released in 2020 also become hugely successful, and people are waiting for the next chapter of Akhanda Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and Guddu Pandit's (Ali Fazal) saga of betrayal.

Well, to all Mirzapur fans out there, it seems like you don't have to wait for too long, as the shoot of the third season will be starting sooner than you think. Shweta Tripathi aka Gollu Gupta shared a crucial update about Mirzapur 3 and left the show's loyal fans excited. Shweta shared a carousel post, where we an image of a board with pictures of the show's core cast, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. Other images of the post include some BTS masti of the cast. Shweta posted this caption and revealed that the shoot will begin this month. Shweta wrote, "July shuru hogaya hai aur soon shuru ho jayega season 3 ka safar...Tou hojaye quick recap season 1 ki!?"

Here's the post

As soon as Shweta posted the images, several netizens and a few cast members also commented on the post. Shriya asserted, "Ayeee missing...What memories!" Director Gurmeet Singh also wrote, "#eagerlywaiting." A fan requested to bring back Vikrant and said, "Can we have BABLU PANDIT back please? Kuch bhi magic kar do. Kuch bhi." Another fan added, "Bhaiya me Bhaiya Munna Bhaiya." A netizen added, "Oh yes bring back Mirzapur." Another netizen added, "We r waiting for something new exciting script nd action."Waiting for second munna bhaiya... king of mirzapur."