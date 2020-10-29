'Mirzapur 2': Author Surender Mohan Pathak alleges makers depicted his book as 'porn', threatens to take legal action

'Mirzapur 2', which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, seems to be in trouble yet again. After Mirzapur MP demanded action against the series for portraying the city Mirzapur in a bad light and spreading ethnic disharmony, now, Hindi crime fiction author Surender Mohan Pathak has issued a letter to the makers.

In his letter dated 27.10.2020, the author has alleged that the makers have misrepresented his book titled ‘Dhabba' and in turn, put him 'in a bad light as a well-known mystery writer'.

The author took to his unverified Twitter page and posted the letter that highlights his issues with the particular scene wherein his blood 'Dhabba' is shown in the series.

In the said scene in 'Mirzapur 2', actor Kulbhushan Kharbada's character Satyanand Tripathi is seen lying on his bed, reading a novel titled 'Dhabba'. There's a voice-over which reads out the lines from the book Tripathi is seen holding. However, Pathak in a letter to Amazon Prime Video has mentioned that the lines are not from his book.

In the letter, Pathak wrote, "My attention has been drawn by my fans and well-wishers towards a web series entitled Mirzapur 2 currently being telecast on Amazon Prime Video (OTT Platform wherein during Episode 3, a character named Satyanand Tripathi, played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda has been shown reading my Sunil Series novel entitled Dhabba."

He added, "What the character has been depicted reading from Dhabba has absolutely no bearing with any part of the original text of Dhabba and also there is no character bearing the name Baldev Raj in the novel in the said context. On the contrary, what is being read is sheer porno, the undersigned cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the viewers. But in the process, the whole sequence is shown as an excerpt from the novel Dhabba, which amounts to mischievous misrepresentation. The object appears to be an attempt to tarnish my image as a celebrated writer of Hindi crime fiction who is ruling the roost since the last several decades. The sequence defames me as an author and puts me in a bad light as a well-known mystery writer which I am for the last almost five decades."

Towards the end of the letter, Pathak asked the makers to remove the scene, failing which, he added that he will be "forced to initiate legal proceedings against the aforesaid series and its writers, producers and the actor who was an instrument to this malicious act."

Recently, in an exclusive interview with DNA, actor Pankaj Tripathi while responding to Mirzapur MP's demand for action against the hit web series, said "There is a disclaimer that comes before every episode which reads that Mirzapur is a fictional story and does not have any relation to an individual and/or place. I am an actor and I wouldn't have much to say on this beyond what I have stated."

"Having said that, I would like to add that in 'Mirzapur' series, if there are criminals, there's also a hero by the name Ramakanth Pandit (Rajesh Tailang), who wants to do good for the city," he added.

Directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmmeet Singh, 'Mirzapur 2' stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Duggal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda among others in titular roles.