Meet top TV actress, who wasn't popular in school, got married at 16, became mother at 17, divorced at 18, now earns...

Meet the stunning Bengali bombshell, none other than Urvashi Dholakia who mesmerised us every time she appeared on her popular show Kasautii Zindagi Kay with flowers in her brown hair, beautiful but bold variety of bindis, wearing a chiffon saree, designer blouse, and glossy lipstick. This perfectly describes everyone's favorite antagonist in the world of television Komolika Basu.

Urvashi entered the glamour industry in the early '90s, but it was her portrayal of this iconic villain that captured everyone's attention and got her to overnight fame, making her a household name. Known as one of the most stunning and glamorous moms in the television industry, she achieved success at an early age. However, her personal life has seen its share of challenges. From dealing with a broken marriage in her late teens to becoming a mother at a young age, Urvashi has experienced heartbreaks, linkup rumors, and more.

While her professional achievements are well-known, people know very little about her journey. Today we will talk about her personal life which was very challenging.

Her numerous entrances, dramatic close-ups capturing her expressive face and intense eyes from different angles, accompanied by the famous 'Nikaaaa' playing in the background as she schemed to put Prerna in jeopardy, instantly made her a favorite among the audience! Indeed, Urvashi herself has openly acknowledged that Komolika remains one of the most iconic characters she has portrayed, and many people still associate her with that role.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, she said, "It has been 16 years now, and the character [Komolika] is still embedded in people’s minds. I hope that all my other characters also get embedded in the same way. It is such an achievement for me that fans still remember my role and talk to me about it even today."

About her personal life

Urvashi Dholakia tied the knot at the age of 16 and became a mother at 17. Unfortunately, within a year and a half of her marriage, she became a single mother after parting ways with her husband, whose details remain undisclosed. Despite being one of the most stunning actresses in the television industry, Urvashi didn't find love easily after her divorce.

In a 2016 interview with HT, Urvashi explained why she didn't remarry or engage in serious relationships post-divorce, stating, “People had me getting in and out of relationships. I read the reports and found them funny. I was once linked to an industrialist. I wanted to say, 'Please introduce me to him.' Jokes apart, I was busy working. Being a single mom and taking care of my family took up a lot of my time. I had responsibilities and I didn’t have the time to think about my personal life. I have never hidden anything, so why would I hide a relationship? My boys and my family are my priority."

Her rumoured relationship with Anuj Sachdeva

Anuj Sachdeva and Urvashi Dholakia shared a joyful relationship for a considerable period. Although the two were frequently seen enjoying getaways to Goa, they never officially confirmed their relationship. Their happy courtship took a turn when it was revealed that Anuj's mother reportedly disapproved of their relationship due to the age difference and Urvashi being a mother of two. Consequently, the couple decided to part ways.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Urvashi explained why they never publicly acknowledged their relationship, stating, "I never accepted because once you do, a lot of speculations about your relationship start. People talk about what they want to and by the time it's the couple's turn to speak on it, they are probably not in the mood to or they never get a chance to. Also, I have been very private about my personal life and thankfully the media has respected it. But now, when I finally have an opportunity to vent my heart, I am coming to you guys to do the khulaasa and tell the world, 'Yeh lo ji, yeh hain humare Ex.'"

Raising two boys as a single mother

Urvashi Dholakia faced significant challenges while raising her two boys, Sagar and Kshitij, as a single parent. Her divorce, which occurred just a year and a half after her marriage, prompted her to take on the responsibility of providing for and nurturing her twin sons on her own. Starting her career at a young age, Urvashi worked hard to ensure the best for her children. In various interviews, she has openly discussed her experiences, serving as an inspiration to millions of single mothers.

In one such interview, Urvashi said, "Being a single mother was difficult. People tell me how I don’t look like a mother and how I haven’t aged. It’s amusing. Why will I age? I am 37. Many harp over the fact that I had my sons when I was 17. But what is the big deal? I take these comments in a positive way. I am proud of my journey, which has been a long one.”

Overcame all obstacles to become a star

Urvashi Dholakia stands as a perfect example of rising like a phoenix in the face of life's numerous challenges. Faced with difficulties, she chose not to cry but to confront life head-on.

As per media reports, the actress, who is Bigg Boss 6 winner, charges Rs 50,000 per show.