Meet Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law aka 'Vicky ki mummy', who made more headlines in Bigg Boss 17 than contestants

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain aka 'Vicky ki mummy' became an internet sensation following her appearance on Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss Season 17 has grabbed a lot of attention, each and every contestant who appeared on the show didn't fail to make headlines. Surprisingly, the person who garnered the most limelight wasn't a participant but Vicky Jain's mom.

Well, Yes! Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, became an internet sensation following her appearance on the show. The saying 'Love her or hate her, but you can't ignore her' suits Vicky Jain's mom perfectly well. After making some controversial statements about her daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande, she became the most discussed family member in the history of Bigg Boss.

Opinions about her are divided – some see her as 'innocent,' speaking without a filter, while others label her 'cunning' and liken her to the typical TV mother-in-law. Ranjana's interviews are making rounds on social media, sparking varied reactions. However, no one can deny the fact that she managed to evoke a mix of emotions, making people both sad and amused with her interviews. Her interactions later turned into meme material, spreading laughter across social media.

It wasn't just her words that sparked discussion; her style and choice of clothing also became a notable topic. Many found her cute, especially with her beautiful sarees paired with a large bindi, drawing a lot of attention. One thing that should be notice is how positive she is, despite facing criticism on social media, she appeared at the Bigg Boss finale with a smile to support Ankita Lokhande who is one of the finalists of season 17.

She is a proud mom of Vicky Jain who is a successful businessman and holds an MBA degree and is an accomplished entrepreneur. He serves as the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a multifaceted enterprise involved in various sectors, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate