Madhuri Dixit-Sriram Nene’s love story inspires TV show

While Madhuri Dixit has refuted rumours of a biopic being made on her, we hear that a TV show has been inspired by the diva’s romance with her hubby, Dr Sriram Nene. The show titled Kahan Hum Kahan Tum is a love story between two people who come from completely different worlds — one is an actress and the other a surgeon — essayed by Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover. A source close to the production reveals that the saga is based on Madhuri and Sriram’s courtship period where the former would be busy with her acting schedule and the latter away with his commitments as a surgeon.

The series will depict the struggles it took to keep the romance alive. It’s common knowledge that the Dhak Dhak girl had to give up her successful career and settle in the US with her husband. Now, with the actress’ second innings in the industry, Sriram has put his career in the States to rest and settled in India for his wife. The show will underline how they dealt with the busy lifestyles, yet made time for courtship. In fact, a promo shows the two going on their first date where Dipika is interrupted by her fans for a photo and autograph while later, Karan is called in for surgery! “It’s a first date that never happened, much like in Madhuri and Sriram’s life,” adds the insider. The show also marks the debut of Saif Ali Khan on the small screen, as the narrator of the story.