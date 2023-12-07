Headlines

Madhubala actor Bhupinder Singh arrested for allegedly killing one, injuring three after fight over cutting trees

Television actor Bhupinder Singh, best known for Madhubala and Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, was arrested for allegedly killing one and injuring three people in open firing

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Popular television actor Bhupinder Singh, best known for his roles in television shows like Yeh Pyaar Naa Hoga Kam, Madhubala, and more has been arrested after he allegedly opened fire at his neighbours killing one and injuring three others after a fight over cutting trees. 

As per India Today, Bhupinder Singh was setting up a fence near his farm in Bijnor, when the altercation began after Bhupinder decided to get some eucalyptus trees cut from the agricultural land next to his farm belonging to Gurdeep Singh. However, the argument escalated into a fight and Bhupinder along with his three other associates attacked Gurdeep Singh’s family members. Bhupinder and his associates allegedly fired more than 10 rounds from licensed and illegal weapons at four members of a family killing Gurdeep Singh’s 23-year-old son Govind and leaving him, his son Amrik and his wife Beero Bai injured. 

The DIG from Moradabad met the injured and took information about the matter. The victim's family has accused the police of negligence and complained about the whole matter to the DIG. The family claimed that they complained to the Police about the dispute on November 19, however, no action was taken. 

The main accused Bhupendra and his servants have been arrested. Meanwhile, the search for two other accused is still going on. Gurdeep Singh’s family is currently under treatment. The last rites of Gurdeep Singh on Govind were performed at Ramganga Ghat recently. Since his father, mother, and brother couldn't attend, his funeral pyre was lit by his sister Sukhwinder Kaur.

Bhupinder has acted in several serials such as Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Ek Haseena Thi, Madhubala –Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Jai Mahabharat, 1857 Kranti, Kaala Teeka, Tere Sheher Mein among many others. He was part of several movies such as Sham Ghansham, Badri, Villain, Anji, Yuvvraaj, and Soch Lo among others.

