Lock Upp: Mandana Karimi reveals her secret affair with Bollywood director, talks about abortion

The Judgement Day episode of Lock Upp was an interesting mix of events, where Kangana surprised her jail mates, and she even shed tears for one of them. First things first, as far as elimination is concerned, wild card entry Vineet Kakar has been 'locked out' for being the most inactive contestant in the show.

Now, let's talk about the most emotional point of the show. During the last moment of eviction, Mandana Karimi won the buzzer round, which allowed her to share a deep secret to save herself. Before going ahead, Mandana broke into tears, and she ask for water. After taking a moment, she confessed that after her separation, and during the lockdown, she got romantically involved with a 'well-known' Bollywood director. Mandana further described him as a filmmaker who talks about 'women's rights' and he is an idol for many people.

Take a glimpse of Mandana's breakdown

Mandana said that she was not separated legally from her husband, so she kept her relationship under wraps, but they went ahead, and Mandana got pregnant. At first, the director was ready to settle down with Mandana. But after some time he changed his mind and took a step back in accepting her and their child. Karimi said that her director-boyfriend already has a child, and he disowned her saying he is not ready. Thus, Mandana had to take a hard step, and she aborted the child. While Mandana was sharing her secret, Kangana tried to control her tears, but she had moist eyes.

After hearing Mandana's secret, Kangana applauded her for sharing this part of her life with bravery. However, Kangana told Mandana that she could have kept the child, to which Karimi explained her side, and the host respected her decision. Kangana further added that her story is a learning lesson to every girl out there, who wishes to step into the glamour world, hoping to make big, and expects to find love in their journey.