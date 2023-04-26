Krushna Abhishek back on The Kapil Sharma show, Rajiv Thakur indirectly teases about Sunil Grover: 'Zyaada khush mat ho'

Rajiv Thakur-Krushna Abhishek on The Kapil Sharma Show/Sony Entertainment Television Instagram

Krushna Abhishek left The Kapil Sharma Show last August due to agreement issues with the makers and he recently confirmed his return saying that all his issues, including those of money, have been resolved. Now, the channel Sony Entertainment Television has dropped in a few promos featuring him as Sapna as the Bol Bachchan actor is back on the comedy talk show.

In one of the clips, the host Kapil Sharma tells Krushna, "Sapna tu aa gayi, sach mein bada acha lag raha hai (Sapna you have returned, I am really very happy)", to which the latter runs towards the former and says, "Thank you Kappu. Tereko maalum hai Kappu, yeh season aane ka eech hai (Do you know Kappu, this is the season where people will come back)."

Abhishek then looks at Archana Puran Singh and continues, "Abhi main aa gayi, Sidhu ji bhi aa gaye (Now I have come, Navjot Singh Sidhu has also come)". The former cricketer and politician Sidhu was released from the Patiala Central Jail on April 1. Archana had replaced him as the permanent guest on the show.

Krushna further says, "Dheere dheere saare purane log wapas aane wale hai (Slowly all the people who earlier worked on the show will return)", looking towards Rajiv Thakur who replaced Chandan Prabhakar on the show. Rajiv then responds, "Zyaada khush mat ho, zyaada purane wale aa gaye naa toh tu bhi jaayegi (Don't be so happy, if people, who were a part of the show much earlier, return then you will also have to leave)", hinting about Sunil Grover whose exit led to Krushna becoming a part of the show.

The hilarious promo has several netizens also mentioning Sunil Grover in the comments. One Instagram user wrote, "Power of Sunil Grover", while another added, "Please bring Dr. Gulati as well". Grover's Dr. Gulati was his most popular character on The Kapil Sharma Show.



