Kapil Sharma says Twitter is 'very bad' for him: 'Mere tote uda diye'

In 2016, Kapil Sharma complained about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 24, 2023, 08:33 PM IST

Kapil Sharma/Instagram

After Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma was the next guest on the latest season of Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want. The actress has interesting and fun conversations with famous celebrities on her show, whose episodes are posted on the Mirchi Plus YouTube channel.

The show has a segment where Kareena shows pictures of some things to celebrities and asks them to rate them on 'good taste' vs 'bad taste'. In the latest episode, when the Laal Singh Chaddha actress showed the photo of the Twitter logo to Kapil, the comedian said that it is "very bad" for him. 

The comedian, who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, continued, "Maine toh bade pange kiye hain. Ye Twitter wali chidiya mujhe personally toh kabhi mili nahi, par mere tote uda diye inhone (I've created ruckus here. This Twitter bird has made life hell for me). For me, it's very bad taste."

In 2016, Kapil received a great deal of backlash when he complained about Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. His infamous tweet read, "I am paying Rs 15 cr income tax from last 5-year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi."

Meanwhile, the comedian was most recently seen in Nandita Das' social satire film Zwigato, which was released in the theatres last Friday, March 17. A social satire on the food delivery economy in India, the movie takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato.

Shot in the Odisha capital Bhubaneshwar, the Applause Entertainment production had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October 2022, and Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival in December 2022.

