Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Sunil Grover discloses if he will ever work with Kapil Sharma again after their much-publicised fallout

It was reported that Kapil Sharma, in an intoxicated state, hurled abuses at the Bharat actor onboard a flight in 2017.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Sunil Grover discloses if he will ever work with Kapil Sharma again after their much-publicised fallout
Sunil Grover-Kapil Sharma/File photo

Sunil Grover won the hearts of the audiences with his excellent comic timing as Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and other characters in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. However, Grover and Sharma never worked together after their much-publicised fallout in 2017.

It was reported that the Zwigto actor, in an intoxicated state, hurled abuses at the Bharat actor onboard a flight. Now, in a recent interview while promoting his recently released show United Kacche on the streaming platform ZEE5, Sunil Grover was asked if he will ever work with Kapil Sharma again.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Grover said, "There is no plans at the moment, you can ask him. I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now."

Talking about his recent OTT show, the comedy-drama series showcases the tough life of illegal immigrants in foreign nations in a heartwarming and entertaining manner. Apart from Grover, the show also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, Diksha Juneja, Neelu Kohli, and Poojan Chhabra in pivotal roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series premiered on ZEE5 on March 31.

Sunil Grover plays Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill who gives his ancestral land as collateral in lieu of getting a chance to move to England and do any make-shift work but as soon as he reaches the United Kingdom, he realises the difficulties faced by an immigrant while also falling in love with Sapna Pabbi.

READ | The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar reveals why he's not coming back to show, says 'I just wanted...'

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.