Sunil Grover discloses if he will ever work with Kapil Sharma again after their much-publicised fallout

Sunil Grover won the hearts of the audiences with his excellent comic timing as Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and other characters in Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show, hosted by Kapil Sharma. However, Grover and Sharma never worked together after their much-publicised fallout in 2017.

It was reported that the Zwigto actor, in an intoxicated state, hurled abuses at the Bharat actor onboard a flight. Now, in a recent interview while promoting his recently released show United Kacche on the streaming platform ZEE5, Sunil Grover was asked if he will ever work with Kapil Sharma again.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Grover said, "There is no plans at the moment, you can ask him. I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now."

Talking about his recent OTT show, the comedy-drama series showcases the tough life of illegal immigrants in foreign nations in a heartwarming and entertaining manner. Apart from Grover, the show also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, Diksha Juneja, Neelu Kohli, and Poojan Chhabra in pivotal roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series premiered on ZEE5 on March 31.

Sunil Grover plays Tejinder ‘Tango’ Gill who gives his ancestral land as collateral in lieu of getting a chance to move to England and do any make-shift work but as soon as he reaches the United Kingdom, he realises the difficulties faced by an immigrant while also falling in love with Sapna Pabbi.



