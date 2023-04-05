United Kacche: Sunil Grover says 'being respectful is very very cool', recalls his first international trip |Exclusive

Credit: Sunil Grover/Instagram

Sunil Grover, who is one of India’s best comedians, said that one should respect their elders and mentioned that being respectful is very very cool while promoting his web series United Kacche. He also talked about his first international trip and revealed that a baby was born on the flight.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, on being asked about one thing that he learned in his life and would like to share with his fans, Sunil Grover said, “I think being cool is one thing, but being respectful is very very cool. Hum naye banne ke chakkar me kaafi baar aisa hota hai ki gratitude, respect karna elders ki seniors ki ki bhool jaate hai (sometimes we forget to show gratitude and respect towards our seniors and elders). So I think it is very cool to respect people, to be nice to people.”

While talking about his first international travel, Sunil said, “So the first time when I travelled abroad was Canada, I was supposed to go to Canada so I had connecting flight from Delhi to London and London to Vancouver. So I slept on the flight and later I got to know that ek baby deliver hogya (a baby was born). So the flight came back, therefore, I was given one day stay in London because it was a connecting flight. So that was the first time I went to London.”

On being asked how he felt when he explored Canada, the actor said, “When I went, so I was from a very small city. We didn’t have big shopping malls back then so when I went to Canada I was like ‘I saw snow for the first time’. Actually, it was good a beautiful and I remember all of that. So any first is very precious and memorable.” He then recalled the year and mentioned that it was 1995 when he went on an international trip for the first time.

For the unversed, United Kacche showcases the tough life of illegal immigrants in foreign nations in a heartwarming and entertaining manner.

It also stars Satish Shah, Sapna Pabbi, Nikhil Vijay, Manu Rishi Chaddha, Nayani Dixit, Diksha Juneja, Neelu Kohli, and Poojan Chhabra in pivotal roles. Produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Manav Shah, the 8-episodic series premiered on ZEE5 on 31st March.