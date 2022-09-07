The Kapil Sharma Show: Chandan Prabhakar reveals why he's not coming back to show, says 'I just wanted...'

Kapil Sharma- Chandan Prabhakar

Ace comedian Kapil Sharma will bring the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show with his core troupe including Kiku Sharda, and Sumona Chakraborty. However, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar won't be a part of the show. Speaking about Chandan, the funny man is a close friend of Sharma, and he has been an integral part of Kapil's show. This time, Chandan has decided to skip the show, and he has opened up about taking the exit from the show.

While speaking to Pinkvilla, Chandan revealed his reason for not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. Chandan said, "Yes, I will not be a part of this season of The Kapil Sharma Show and there is no specific reason. I just wanted to take a break.” The portal even reported that although Bharti Singh won't be a regular at the show, she will make guest appearances in the new season. "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par 'beech beech' mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."

READ: Krushna Abhishek opens up about not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, says 'pata nahi kya...'

Earlier, Krushna Abhishek also addressed the rumours of leaving the show due to differences with Kapil Sharma. While speaking to the media, Krushna was spotted taking Lord Ganesha home, and while interacting with paparazzi, he said, "Kapil and I are going together to Australia tonight. Pata nahi kya afvayein hai. There are no issues between us. I love him and he loves me. Mera bhi show hai woh... I will be back again.”

Last month in August, Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the upcoming season of the show due to agreement issues between him and the producers. A source close to Pinkvilla reported, "The new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will be seen in a completely new avatar with the makers making a few changes to it. So while you will see a few new artists join the TKSS team this time, Krushna Abhishek won’t be a part of the upcoming season. The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on Set India on September 10, Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 PM.