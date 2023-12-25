Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif Ali Khan ditched university to go on date with...

In the new Koffee With Karan promo, Sharmila Tagore reveals that Saif Ali Khan once escaped from his college years to go on a date with an air hostess.

The teaser for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 has just been released. This time, Saif Ali Khan along with his legendary mother Sharmila Tagore will appear on Karan Johar's show.

In the promo, Sharmila reveals that Saif Ali Khan once escaped from his college years to go on a date with air hostess. Recalling the incident, she can be heard saying, "He didn’t go to the university. He asked the air hostess out, and they went somewhere.” Meanwhile, Saif interrupted and said it is “a bit exaggerated”. He added, “That’s why we are here; to share embarrassing stories about me.”

Social media users have reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, "Saif is always so entertaining!! He is aging like a fine wine!!" The second one said, "I feel this is going to be the funniest episode of this season." The third one said, "It would surely be an interesting episode to watch... Mother-Son Duo of Sharmila Tagore Ji and Saif Ali Khan... looking forward." The fourth one said, "One of The most sophisticated woman ! Beautiful graceful and a powerhouse of acting. Her comeback in Gulmohar was a stark reminder that form is temporary class is permanent!

Saif gets his suave from her."

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two kids. However, do you know that the actress fell in love with an actor when she was just 13 and it was not Shahid or her husband?

In an old interview with Rediff in 2003, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that before her relationship with Shahid Kapoor, and marriage to Saif Ali Khan, the actress fell in love with another actor and called him her first love and her ‘soulmate’. It was none other than the lead actor of the film Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Vicky Nihalani. The actress said, “Vicky Nihalani and I are kind of soul mates. He has always stood by me. He is my first love. I fell in love with him when I was 13.”