Headlines

Orry says Shruti Haasan showed him 'unnecessary attitude': 'She was very very rude at...'

Meet man who completed classes 8 to 12 in just nine months, became youngest engineer at 15, he is from

Virat Kohli set to break this record of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid in IND vs SA Test series

SBI Clerk Prelims 2023: Exam schedule announced for recruitment of 8283 vacancies, details here

Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif Ali Khan ditched university to go on date with...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Orry says Shruti Haasan showed him 'unnecessary attitude': 'She was very very rude at...'

Meet man who completed classes 8 to 12 in just nine months, became youngest engineer at 15, he is from

Virat Kohli set to break this record of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid in IND vs SA Test series

9 benefits of eating guava in winter

8 house plants with low watering needs

Benefits of beetroot turmeric drink for blood purification

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Ind Vs SA test: Rohit, Kohli, and Bumrah back for SA tests, 12 players return home; know full update

Pakistan protest: Who is Mahrang Baloch? the woman leading Baloch protest in PAK capital Islamabad

Government suspends new WFI body, Sanjay Singh's election as federation chief revoked

Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif Ali Khan ditched university to go on date with...

'Those eyes of Raj Kapoor, looks like Rishi Kapoor': Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal Raha's face, netizens react

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

HomeTelevision

Television

Koffee With Karan: Sharmila Tagore reveals Saif Ali Khan ditched university to go on date with...

In the new Koffee With Karan promo, Sharmila Tagore reveals that Saif Ali Khan once escaped from his college years to go on a date with an air hostess.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Dec 25, 2023, 07:31 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The teaser for the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 has just been released. This time, Saif Ali Khan along with his legendary mother Sharmila Tagore will appear on Karan Johar's show.

In the promo, Sharmila reveals that Saif Ali Khan once escaped from his college years to go on a date with air hostess. Recalling the incident, she can be heard saying, "He didn’t go to the university. He asked the air hostess out, and they went somewhere.” Meanwhile, Saif interrupted and said it is “a bit exaggerated”. He added, “That’s why we are here; to share embarrassing stories about me.”

Social media users have reacted to the promo, one of them wrote, "Saif is always so entertaining!! He is aging like a fine wine!!" The second one said, "I feel this is going to be the funniest episode of this season." The third one said, "It would surely be an interesting episode to watch... Mother-Son Duo of Sharmila Tagore Ji and Saif Ali Khan... looking forward." The fourth one said, "One of The most sophisticated woman ! Beautiful graceful and a powerhouse of acting. Her comeback in Gulmohar was a stark reminder that form is temporary class is permanent!
Saif gets his suave from her." 

On the personal front, Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan and has two kids. However, do you know that the actress fell in love with an actor when she was just 13 and it was not Shahid or her husband?

In an old interview with Rediff in 2003, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that before her relationship with Shahid Kapoor, and marriage to Saif Ali Khan, the actress fell in love with another actor and called him her first love and her ‘soulmate’. It was none other than the lead actor of the film Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Vicky Nihalani. The actress said, “Vicky Nihalani and I are kind of soul mates. He has always stood by me. He is my first love. I fell in love with him when I was 13.”

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Rajkumar Hirani film Dunki to be screened at Rashtrapati Bhavan, fans say 'make it tax-free'

Ola Electric reportedly aims to raise Rs 5,500 crore via IPO, to become India’s first EV company to…

‘Extremism shouldn’t be given…': Jaishankar reacts to temple vandalism in US

10 beautiful valleys in India that every nature lover must visit

Meet B.Com graduate who leads Rs 58766 crore pharma company as MD

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Bhumi Pednekar sizzles in stylish outfit, Sriya Saran gives flying kiss to paps

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE