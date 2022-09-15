Koffee With Karan 7: Anil Kapoor says Jackie Shroff had become a 'huge success', reveals he felt insecure

File photo

Anil Kapoor has admitted that early in his career, he had insecurities about Jackie Shroff as an actor. On season 7 of the talk show Koffee With Karan, presented by director Karan Johar, Anil and actor Varun Dhawan made an appearance.

During the conversation, Anil opened up about his opinions on nepotism. He said, "I don't take it seriously. You just keep on doing your work and your work speaks. If you are an actor you can't pass on the legacy to your brother or your son. It's either you have it or you don't have it."

Talking about his career path, the actor said that at the time he began his career, there was Sanju and Sunny Deol. Anil claimed Jackie Shroff was somewhat of an outsider but nonetheless received the first break from Subhash Ghai when Karan interrupted to offer his name. With that one announcement, he instantly rose to the status of an A-list celebrity. Anil was acting in little roles in south Indian movies at the time. He did not feel very pleased about it.

Kjo then asked, "Did you feel, Jackie who was not an insider, he was an outsider who had the privilege of being launched by Subhash Ghai? You felt a little...?" Anil replied, "I still felt it ya. The day I signed Yash Chopra's film, I felt, 'Oh now I'm fine'. The host again asked, "Did you feel insecure about Jackie's success at that time?" Anil responded, "Well yeah. He became a huge huge success."

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: Varun Dhawan says Karan Johar is 'misinterpreted', adds 'people just look at you...'

According to Hindustan Times, Anil said, "I remember so well that and he was such a sweet guy. We would be shooting and whenever any autograph book would come to him, he knew they are taking his autograph. But (gestures Jackie passing the autograph book to Anil) 'Sign karna (Sign it)'. I knew that actually all of them had come for him but he would give it to me. Then I would sign and then he would sign."

Anil and Jackie co-starred in a number of films, including Andar Bahaar, Yudh, Karma, and Kala Bazaar, among others.